Online events to help parents across Galway deal with Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of free online events will take place next week to support parents of primary and secondary school students in the west during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The events are organised by Planet Youth, a prevention service that was established in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to reduce alcohol and drug rates among adolescents.

On Tuesday, a special web seminar on ‘Motivation and Your Teenager’ will be hosted live online at 8PM on the Planet Youth Facebook page.

Topics to be discussed include communication with teenagers, the mystery of motivation, understanding adolescent anxiety, adolescent development and parental support.

Meanwhile, Planet Youth will also host a special range of online interactive workshops for parents across the west over the coming weeks.

The workshops will allow parents to talk about their experiences of Covid-19, the challenges they are facing and what they are doing to get through the crisis.

They’ll take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 14th, Tuesday, May 19th and Thursday, May 21st – and registration is required.

Further information on all events can be found at PlanetYouth.ie.