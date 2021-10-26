Online campaign launched to support Galway student seriously injured by firework in Eyre Square

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: A major online fundraising effort has begun to assist the young woman injured by a firework in Eyre Square last week with medical expenses now and in the future.

The 19 year old student from Galway was sitting at a bus stop near the taxi rank at the top of Eyre Square when she was struck in the face by an illegal firework in the early hours of last Friday morning.

Gardaí believe the firework was launched from close to the Tourist Information Kiosk on Eyre Square, across the street from where the woman was sitting.

The Go Fund Me Page “Eyre Square Firework Victim – Medical Treatments” has been set up to help her family fund the cost of the necessary future medical treatments she will require for the serious injuries she has sustained.

Over €5000 of the target amount of €30,000 has already been raised online since the page went live yesterday.

Renée who is a friend of the victim’s family and involved in the Go Fund Me campaign says there has already been great support for the victim and her family who are facing an uncertain future: