Online Book of Condolence in memory of city fishermen Martin and Tom Oliver

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online Book of Condolences in memory of city fishermen Martin and Tom Oliver has been opened on the Galway City Council website

Tom died following a fishing tragedy between Silverstrand and Blackrock on Monday afternoon, and his father Martin died that night

Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard, opened the Book and it will be available to the public for the entry of messages of sympathy.

Mayor Cubbard says a dark cloud hangs over the city as the sudden departure of two gentlemen has left a void in the lives of so many.

The Book will remain open until Wednesday of next week