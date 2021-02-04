Ongoing concerns over alleged destruction of mother and baby home survivor testimonies

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has raised concerns over the alleged destruction of mother and baby home survivors’ testimonies.

Sein Féin Deputy Mairead Farrell says reports that survivors’ testimonies to the Mother and Baby Homes commission report have been destroyed are very alarming.

It comes as several survivors have come forward to express their shock after contributions did not appear.

It’s understood their legal representatives say this was not made clear to the survivors at the time they were engaging with the commission.

Deputy Farrell says the commission must urgently clarify the situation and provide details of how many survivors were potentially impacted.