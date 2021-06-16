One thousand fewer people across Galway to receive PUP this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A thousand fewer people in Galway will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

There are now 14,683 people in receipt of the payment – compared to 15,684 this time last week.

Nationally, almost 18,000 fewer people will receive the PUP this week.

In total, 267,000 people will get the payment at a total cost of just under 79 million euro,

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the payment PUP this week is accommodation and food services, followed by wholesale and retail trade.

Business group ISME says the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is making it difficult for employers to find workers.

They are calling for the rapid reduction of the PUP , which they say is needed for the labour market to return to normal.