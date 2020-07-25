One thousand dwellings added to Galway’s housing stock so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1-thousand dwellings were added to Galway’s housing stock in the year to June 2020.

That’s according to the latest Residential Buildings Report from GeoView.

The report shows 926 residential buildings were under construction in Galway in June – representing 6.8 per cent of all construction activity in Ireland.

Meanwhile, the residential vacancy rate across the county stands at 6.2 per cent – higher than the national avaerage of 4.5 per cent.

There were 1,922 residential property transactions in Galway in the 12 months to May 2020 – 12.9 per cent of which were new builds – with the average house price in Galwaystanding at 253-thousand euro.

Nationally, over 16-thousand new address points were recorded in the last year, with over half located in the Greater Dublin area of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

Connacht makes up just 10.7 per cent of new additions to the national housing stock.