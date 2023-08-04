One-stop-shop for patients with chronic respiratory conditions now operating in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A one-stop-shop for patients with chronic respiratory conditions is now operating in Moycullen.

The clinic, based in Moycullen Primary Care Centre, will cater for patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Patients can access a consultant, a clinical nurse specialist, physiotherapist and respiratory physiologist, and receive a diagnosis all on the same visit.

The clinic’s opening is seen as a significant milestone in the roll out of the Enhanced Community Care programme in the West.