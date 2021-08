print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to UHG following a road crash in Inverin this morning.

The two vehicle incident – involving a van and a car – happened shortly after 9am at Minna.

It’s understood the van overturned at the scene – a man in his 40’s was taken to UHG, but his injuries are understood to be minor.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the R336 is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays in the area as a result.