One person taken to hospital following road traffic collisions on M17 and Corofin

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Garda investigations are ongoing following two road traffic collisions this afternoon on the M17 and Corofin.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a van near Corofin this afternoon but the injury is not believed to be serious.

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

Another collision happened on the M17 near Tuam this afternoon which lead to one lane of the motorway being closed for a time.

That road has also been reopened.

Gardai say that investigations are ongoing.