One patient being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in Galway as cases rise nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

One patient is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in Galway as cases of the virus rise nationwide.

9 patients are currently awaiting test results of the virus in the city and county, which is an increase of 2 when compared to the same day.

Nationwide, 22 patients are being treated for the virus across Irish hospitals – up from 14 last Monday.

There are no patients being treated for Coronavirus in Galway’s ICUs, while 9 people are attending ICUs nationwide due to the virus.

It comes as Ireland’s top public health doctor has warned against complacency setting in among the public about Covid-19.

Dr. Ronan Glynn’s urging people to remain vigilant as the pandemic accelerates globally.