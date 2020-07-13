One patient being treated for Covid-19 in Galway hospitals while seven await test results

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

One patient is being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in county Galway, while seven people are awaiting test results.

According to figures from the HSE last evening, there are currently no confirmed coronavirus patients in ICU settings in county Galway.

There is no Covid-19 patients in ICU in either the city or county, but one ICU patient at Portiuncula is awaiting a test result of the virus.

7 patients are awaiting results of a Covid-19 test in Galway, with 5 at UHG and two in Portiuncula.

Latest figures from the IMNO show that there are no patients waiting in the emergency department at UHG today, while three are waiting at the ED in Portiuncula.

It comes as the World Health Organisation reports a record daily increase in global Covid-19 cases at 230,000 – 66,000 of them were in the US.

Here, seventeen people tested positive for the virus and no further deaths were reported.

Direct passenger flights from several US cities to Ireland resumed over the weekend.