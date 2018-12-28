Current track
One of the country’s highest speeding infringements recorded in Ballinasloe

Written by on 28 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of the country’s top speeding detections in the most recent campaign by Gardaí has been made in Ballinasloe.

As part of the Christmas and New Year road safety campaign just under 102 thousand vehicles were monitored by the Garda safety cameras yesterday.

476 vehicles were detected driving in excess of the speed limit, with one of the highest breaches recorded in Ballinasloe.

Gardaí recorded a speed of 116 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone on the R446 in Ballinasloe.

The highest speed recorded over the course of yesterday was in Westport in Mayo where a motorcylist was caught doing just under 200 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone on the N5 at Drummindoo.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

