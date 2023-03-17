One of the biggest crowds in it’s history turns out for Galway St Patrick’s Day Parade

The 2023 Galway St Patrick’s Day Parade has been held in front of one of the biggest crowds in it’s history.

A crowd in the region of 35-40,000 people lined the streets was in Galway this afternoon to see nearly 3,000 particpants with some of the groups participating included Macnas, 1st Port of Galway Sea Scouts, Ability West, Funky Drums School, and all the way from Tampa Florida, Krewe of Europa.

The 2023 edition began at 11.30 on University Road, going through the city before finishing at Bóthar Na mBan.

This year’s parade also two grand Marshalls, Connacht Rugby’s Director of Rugby Andy Friend, and 11 year old Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane from Kiltullagh and they joined Mayor of Galway City Cllr Clodagh Higgins.

Both of them joined John Mulligan after the parade. Andy Friend said it was an absolute honour to be asked to be Grand Marshall

Saoirse Ruane told John that the most exciting part was being on the bus with Mayor Clodagh Higgins and with Andy Friend.

Mayor Higgins paid tribute to both Grand Marshals and reminded everyone that the celebrations continue in the city throughout the weekend.