One of Galway’s first All-Ireland Hurling Championship Medals sells at auction for 5,500 euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s first All-Ireland Hurling Championship Medal has been sold for 5-thousand-500 euro.

The heavy 9-carat gold medal, which was auctioned off in Dublin today by Fonsie Mealy’s Auctioneers, was won under the Captaincy of Mick Kenny after Galway beat Limerick in 1923.

The rare commodity has a Celtic Cross design with a pierced centre.

The words “Cumann na gCleas Luth Gael” are inscribed around the edges of the medal with “Éire” and a harp design inscribed across the centre.

On the reverse of the medal are the words “Craobh Iomana Sinsir na hEireann, Gaillimh 1923″.

The hammer went down today after twice the estimate price was offered.

FYI Galway understands the buyer has a connection to the Galway area but the auctioneers were unable to disclose any information.