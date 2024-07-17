Galway Bay FM

17 July 2024

~1 minutes read

One of five local MEPs still undecided on European Commission President vote

Share story:
One of five local MEPs still undecided on European Commission President vote

One of the five local MEPs for this constituency is still undecided on the European Commission President vote.

Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly hopes to meet with Ursula von der Leyen ahead of her nomination to remain in the role.

Fine Gael’s Maria and Walsh and Nina Carberry have already declared their support for von der Leyen, while Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen and Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan are set to oppose her in the vote.

Speaking in Strasbourg, Ciaran Mullooly says he remains undecided on whether to vote for von der Leyen despite his grouping in the Parliament, Renew Europe voting in favour of her re-election.

Share story:

Local MEP Maria Walsh to be appointed to the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee

Local MEP Maria Walsh is to be appointed to the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee. The Fine Gael MEP says agriculture is the bedrock of our co...

New chair elected for Regional Health Forum West

The new Chair and Vice Chair of the Regional Health Forum West have been elected. Donegal County Councillor Ciaran Brogan, previously served as Vice Chair...

County council reveals plans for 100 new homes for Tuam over the next two years

Galway County Council has revealed plans for over a hundred new homes in two areas of Tuam over the next two years. This week’s Tuam MD meeting hear...

Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomes planning approval for Education and Youth Centre in Indreabhán

Údarás na Gaeltachta says the new Education and Youth Centre planned for Indreabhán is a significant development that will benefit the local community ...