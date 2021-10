Galway Bay fm newsroom – 316 drivers have been caught breaking the speed limit during National Slow Down Day.

The Garda initiative has been in place since 7am, and over 144-thousand vehicles have been checked so far.

One car was found driving at 140 km per hour in a 120 km zone on the M4 at Clonard in Co Meath, while another was noted doing 129 km per hour in a 100 km zone on the N7 at Castlewarden in Kildare.

On the M6 in Carnmore East a driver was recorded doing 133 km/h in a 120km zone