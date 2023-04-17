One-of-a-kind survey to gather opinions of people in the West on digital health

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A one-of-a-kind survey is seeking the opinions of people in the West in relation to digital health.

The survey is for anyone over the age of 40, living in Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon or Donegal and is available on atu.ie/epicdigitalhealthsurvey.

It aims to hear how people feel about the digital transformation of healthcare and if they trust online services in relation to health.

The developer of the survey, ATU researcher, Amy Fahy, explains what is so unique about this research