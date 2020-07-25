One more death from COVID-19 nationally, and 24 new cases

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 24th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Galway remains at the lower end of cases, accounting for 2 per cent nationally.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

