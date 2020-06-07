One more death from COVID-19, 25 new cases, no new cases in Galway for fifth consecutive day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There have now been a total 1,679 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 6 June the HPSC has been notified of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,201* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.



Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:



· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)

This latest report shows that there are no new cases in Galway for the fifth consecutive day. The total number of cases in the city and county to date is 481.

Nationally, of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%