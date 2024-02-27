Galway Bay FM

27 February 2024

One million euro overspend on Martin Junction confirmed

A one million euro overspend on the city’s Martin Junction has been confirmed

The project, which changed the roundabout into a signalised junction took almost a year longer than originally planned.

The original cost was put at 5 million but ended up at 6 million

City East councillor Alan Cheevers secured the information yesterday when Transport Minister Jack Chambers officially opened the junction

Cllr Cheevers says it’s a lot of money

 

