One million euro overspend on Martin Junction confirmed

Share story:

A one million euro overspend on the city’s Martin Junction has been confirmed

The project, which changed the roundabout into a signalised junction took almost a year longer than originally planned.

The original cost was put at 5 million but ended up at 6 million

City East councillor Alan Cheevers secured the information yesterday when Transport Minister Jack Chambers officially opened the junction

Cllr Cheevers says it’s a lot of money