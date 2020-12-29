One million euro for new fire station in Athenry

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €1 million in Government funding has been announced to build a new fire station in Athenry, with its status described as ‘construction ready’

Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien has announced the funding today as part of a €61 million euro investment in fire services nationwide.

Meanwhile, funding for the provision of a new fire station in Loughrea has also been secured under the scheme, with April 2021 given as the provisional start date

As part of the programme, each county in the country, including Galway, is to receive at least 1 new fire engine by 2025.

The investment will see 6 new fire stations built, and will continue to support the construction of 12 new fire stations that were previously announced.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says it's very welcome news for the people of Athenry, Loughrea and the wider community