One million euro for Galway-led survey on bog emissions
Written by GBFM News on 22 January 2019
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1 million euro has been sanctioned for a Galway-led project to reduce carbon emissions from bogs.
The funding is part of an EU Interreg project aimed at developing new policies and methods to reduce carbon emissions on a local, national and European level.
The NUIG project will take place over the next three years monitoring piloting sites in the midlands using data generating technologies including drones.