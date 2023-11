One man arrested after €56K cocaine and cannabis seized in city

One man has been arrested following a drug seizure in Galway city worth almost €60,000

Gardaí seized €56,000 of cocaine and €1,800 of cannabis during the search at a residence in the Castlepark area at around 8:20PM

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently being detained at a Galway Garda station – investigations are ongoing