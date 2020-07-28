One hundred and forty council homes in East Galway and Roscommon to benefit from retro fit scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 140 council houses across East Galway and Roscommon are set to benefit from the first phase of a deep retrofit programme.

Specific houses have been selected for the programme by Galway and Roscommon County Councils following the region’s inclusion in the Just Transition Region initiative.

The initial phase is to be expanded with a further 100 million euro being allocated by the Government recently.

The first phase of the heating and insulation works will go to tender next month and it’s hoped the projects will be awarded to local contractors.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten who says it’s fantastic news for the homeowners and local contractors – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…