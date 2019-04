Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was only one doctor for every 1 thousand of population in Galway in 2017.

That’s according to the Medical Workforce Intelligence Report compiled by the Medical Council.

It shows that Galway is the county with the third highest density of GPs per head of population with 276 GPs.

The Medical Council says almost 40 per cent of GPs who left the GP register in 2017 stated that they were moving to the U.K to practice medicine.