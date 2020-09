Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being advised that submissions to the pre-draft issues paper as part of the county development plan review must be made by 4 tomorrow afternoon.

The consultation on the pre-draft issues paper is a key part in framing the new Galway County Development Plan which will cover the period from 2022 to 2028.

The plan-making process must be completed within two years by May 2022.

Further information in available on the county council website at galway.ie