One confirmed COVID-19 case in Galway hospitals today

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There is one confirmed case of Covid-19 being treated in Galway hospitals today as the county’s total number of cases has now reached 564.

The single patient is being treated at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe – where three further patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus, while seven patients are awaiting Covid-19 test results at UHG.

It comes as a leading health expert has warned that a small increase in Covid-related hospitalisations could make the health service ‘dysfunctional’.

There are now 68 people in hospital with the disease, and 13 in intensive care units.

Eoghan de Barra, a consultant in infectious diseases in Beaumont Hospital, says the country is at a critical point.

Meanwhile, Group Clinical Director at UHG Dr Pat Nash has warned they expect to see more Covid-19 patients and seasonal flu patients in Galway hospitals over the coming months.

He says, however, that practices such as maintaining proper hand hygiene and social distancing are also effective in the fight against seasonal flu.