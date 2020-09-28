Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today.

The patient is being treated at UHG – where an additional five patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, two patients at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe are awaiting a coronavirus test result.

There are no patients being treated for the virus in ICU settings in Galway today.

Nationwide, there are 108 confirmed cases of the virus in Irish hospitals today – with 17 of these patients attending ICU and eight using a ventilator.