On FYI Galway this evening : Two Galway social entrepreneurs describe their video game controllers for people with disabilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway entrepeneurs have secured €20 thousand in funding to support their development of video game controllers for people with disabilities.

Brandon Blacoe from Salthill and Eibhlin O’ Riordan from Knocknacarra founded ByoWave to make modular, accessible and customisable controllers.

They’ve now won a place on Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s Impact Awards Programme and secured €20 thousand in funding for ByoWave.

They estimate there are over 180 million disabled gamers worldwide who aren’t able to play games due to inaccessible controllers.

And that’s something they want to change.

Brandon and Eibhlin will be speaking to FYI Galway about their controller and how it works…