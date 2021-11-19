Omniplex to build new 5 screen cinema in Ballinasloe by end of 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Omniplex cinema group is to build a new cinema in Ballinasloe by the end of next year.

Permission was granted for the project in 2019, which will see a single story 5 screen cinema constructed at a site located beside Aldi.

According to the Irish Times, the Ballinasloe cinema is being advanced alongside a new cinema in Mullingar and the refurbishment of the existing cinema in Nenagh.

The total cost of the three projects is more than €11m and will create 65 full and part time jobs once completed.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says a new cinema for Ballinasloe is phenomenal news.