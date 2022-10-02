Olympic Boxing Club welcomes Boxers from Ukraine for Tournament this afternoon

A team of boxers who are based in Ukraine are in Galway for a tournament that has been organised by the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway along with Smithfield Boxing Club from Dublin.

The boxers will face a select team made up of Olympic and Smithfield boxers and some invited guests and will get underway at 2.30pm following the opening ceremony at 2.

All the visiting boxers had to make their way from the war torn country and have been involved in a camp ahead of their tournaments today in Galway and next weekend in Dublin.

The tournament has been organised by John and Mike Mongan in Olympic and Igor Kamil from Smothfield, himself a Ukrainian national.

Igor explained the background to the tournament when speaking to John Mulligan: