Old tape recordings of East Galway stories and folklore sought for heritage project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new project is asking people to dig out any old tape recordings of stories and folklore relating to East Galway.

Galway County Council are launching The Audit of Oral Heritage Recordings, in collaboration with Mac Conmara Heritage Consulting.

They are looking to create a comprehensive list of oral heritage recordings across the entire county, starting in the East.

People can get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Dr Tomás Mac Conmara, explains what they are looking for.