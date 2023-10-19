Galway Bay FM

19 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Oireachtas Committee agrees to invite Western Rail Greenway petitioners to present case

Share story:
Oireachtas Committee agrees to invite Western Rail Greenway petitioners to present case

An Oireachtas Committee has agreed to get the ball rolling to fix a date for Western Rail Greenway petitioners to present their case to the committee.

The petition, carrying 26,000 signatures, voices large support for the development of a greenway along the disused Athenry to Sligo rail line was heard by the committie

A recent all-island rail review calls for some rail infrastructure to be developed on the line, but campaigners say something should be done in the meantime.

The committee have agreed to look into the issues raised, and seek a date to invite the group in.

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon spoke up in support of the petition.

Share story:

National Women's Enterprise Day - FYI Galway talks to city businesswoman Alison McGrath, a winner in the recent Visa She's Next Grant Programme

Today is National Women’s Enterprise Day and to mark the occasion FYI Galway has caught up with Galway-based childrens shoe store owner Alison McGra...

Public meeting this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council

A public meeting is to take place later this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council A four-member committee is driving the campaign They’re enc...

DPD's Galway City fleet is now fully electric

DPD’s Galway city fleet of delivery vehicles are now 100 per cent electric, making Galway DPD’s second ‘green city’ in Ireland. Th...

West of Ireland's first Poetry Jukebox installed in Galway city

A Poetry Jukebox has been installed in Galway city, the first in the West of Ireland. Poets Jim Ward and James O’Toole secured an agreement from the Pra...