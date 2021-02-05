Offshore Islands Minister to attend meeting on Inis Oirr pier upgrade project

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Islands Minister will attend a virtual meeting next week on the status of a pier upgrade project on Inis Oirr.

Galway based Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne will hold the meeting with Minister Heather Humprheys, local elected representatives and the island’s Comharchumann next wednesday.

It comes as the Government gave a commitment to redevelop the pier in 2015 under its Capital Investment Plan.

The promised works include the provision of additional berthage, dredging and an extension of the breakwater and the pier.

Senator Kyne says clarity is needed on when the planned project will go to tender.

He argues their are a number of safety issues which need to be addressed urgently: