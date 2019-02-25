Officials urged to review vacant housing figures for South Galway as they may be an over-estimate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea area councillor has urged officials to review the method used to examine the number of vacant housing units in the county, as they seem to be too high.

Fine Gael councillor Joe Byrne told a meeting at County Hall that he did an unofficial analysis with local estate agents for the Gort and Kinvara area which found around 30 such units are vacant.

This compared to the figure of 214 for Gort and Kinvara based on data from the 2016 census used by officials in the vacant homes action plan.

Councillor Byrne argued the figures from three years ago are a waste of time.

He said the only way to address the social housing issue is to construct new housing, adding that people just can’t get houses to rent in South Galway.