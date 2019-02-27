Officials urged to reconsider plan to locate X-ray unit in old health centre in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Saolta officials have been urged to reconsider their plan to locate an X-Ray unit in the old health centre in Tuam.

The plan was raised at the Regional Health Forum where Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea asked why the unit will not be set up at the new Tuam Primary Care Centre.

The Department of Health allocated 700 thousand euro for the provision of the services in late 2017.

It's understood the reason the service will be located in the old building concerns an issue with the contract for the primary care centre and its ability to expand services.