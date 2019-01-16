Officials urged to consider free morning parking period in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials have been urged to consider introducing free parking in Tuam in the morning from 9 until 11.

The proposal was brought forward by local area councillor Donagh Killilea at a meeting of the Municipal District, where he said a similar measure is in operation in Clifden town.

The Fianna Fail councillor said he recently visited businesses on Shop Street in Tuam where many supported the idea of free parking up to 11am.

Officials advised they would need to check parking bye-laws to ascertain at what level they get made.

The meeting also heard calls from councillor Shaun Cunniffe to have a traffic management plan carried out, with consideration for pedestrianisation of some streets and to consider a cycle lane strategy for the town.

Councillor Karey McHugh said that while she is in favour of a traffic management plan, she would only support a review of possible pedestrianised streets on a trial basis.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said free parking in the morning would support local business.

