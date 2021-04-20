Officials to seek full report on creation of ambulance deployment base at Maam Cross

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A comprehensive report on the potential for the creation of an ambulance base at Maam Cross is to be sought by the National Ambulance Service.

It follows a meeting held between the Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group, the National Ambulance Service, and local politicians.

Campaigners have long argued that ambulance response times in the region are unacceptable – often taking up to an hour after a call is placed.

The latest high profile case involved a woman who gave birth in her car in Letterfrack, after being told an ambulance would take an hour to reach her.

While on that occasion, a passing Garda stopped to help and the baby was born healthy, campaigners say the situation is putting people in the region at risk.

In recent times, they say space has been offered on a site in the Maam Cross area where a deployment base could be established, with its own access to the N59.

At a public meeting this week, NAS area manager Bill Forbes said he would press forward with a request for a full report on establishing a base at Maam Cross.

Spokesperson for the Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group, Patricia Keane, says they’re optimistic about the latest development…