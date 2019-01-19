Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

80’s Extra with Doc

18:00 21:00

Now On Air

80’s Extra with Doc

18:00 21:00

Officials to consider reinstalling CCTV at Western Distributor Road bottle bank

Written by on 19 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials are to consider a proposal to reinstall CCTV at the bottle bank on the Western Distributor Road in the city.

City councillors passed a motion, put forward by Councillor Donal Lyons, to have the security cameras reinstalled.

However, officials say they must await clarification from the authority’s data protection officer to ensure it would not breach GDPR.

CCTV had originally been installed at the bottle bank in 2010 to combat illegal dumping and had proved successful.

Councillor Donal Lyons says officials are confident the matter can be progressed.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway Roscommon TD raises concerns over outpatient lists in the county

19 January 2019

0 0

Report shows property price increases in city among highest nationwide

19 January 2019

0 0

Woman dies in Clifden house fire

19 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Report shows property price increases in city among highest nationwide

Thumbnail
Previous post

Galway football team named for FBD final

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend