Officials examine venues to safely host next meeting of Galway City Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of venues are being assessed to safely hold the next meeting of Galway city council, as the chamber in City Hall is not big enough in current circumstances

It comes as a virtual meeting of the Procedures Committee was held this week where a decision was taken to defer the May meeting due to the ongoing pandemic.

The May plenary meeting had been due to take place this week.

A spokesperson for the city council said a number of possible venues are being examined in order to provide a safe location where social distancing is possible for the 18 elected members, the executive and the attending media.

It’s understood the Procedures Committee will meet again later this month to examine viable options.