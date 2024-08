Official launch of Inis Mór’s new ambulance to take place next week

A new ambulance is to be launched on the Aran Island of Inis Mór next week.

The event will also mark the completion of the Emergency First Responder course by 6 volunteers

In addition, Certificates of Appreciation will be presented to previous volunteers.

The official launch of the new ambulance vehicle will take place next Wednesday, September 4th at noon.