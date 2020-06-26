Off-shore islands to open to visitors on Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Off-shore islands in Galway and across the country will open to visitors from Monday.

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting last evening following calls from island communities for clarity on the official opening date.

The islands had been due to re-open on August 10th as part of Phase 5 of the government’s roadmap for reopening the country however, the roadmap was later updated with the removal of phase 5.

Many businesses are keen to reopen to maintain livelihoods, however many communities also have concerns over public health.