O’Cuiv worried about social homes dependent on solid fuel ranges for heating and cooking

From Galway Bay FM- A Galway TD says the recent controversy around fuel and turf focused on distribution and sale – but there was less debate about those who buy these fuels and why they do so.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says there are many social homes that are mainly dependent on solid fuel ranges for heating and cooking.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, he said we cannot blame these people for buying the fuels they are reliant on.

He noted in his own constituency of Galway West, a disproportionate amount of people dependent on these fuels for heating and cooking are living in local authority homes.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv argued that the Government should be taking immediate action to assess the situation and see what can be done.