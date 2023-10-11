O’ Cuiv demands extra funding for TG4 in light of RTÉ budget mismanagement

Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is demanding extra funding for TG4, in light of RTÉ’s inability to stick to its budget.

He says the Connemara-based broadcaster delivers an incredibly high level of service, while adhering to a very limited budget.

Yesterday’s Budget announcement confirmed TG4 will receive extra funding this year.

Deputy Ó Cuiv has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that an extra €15m would be small money in the context of the money given to RTÉ.