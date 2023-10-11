Galway Bay FM

11 October 2023

~1 minutes read

O’ Cuiv demands extra funding for TG4 in light of RTÉ budget mismanagement

Share story:
O’ Cuiv demands extra funding for TG4 in light of RTÉ budget mismanagement

Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv is demanding extra funding for TG4, in light of RTÉ’s inability to stick to its budget.

He says the Connemara-based broadcaster delivers an incredibly high level of service, while adhering to a very limited budget.

Yesterday’s Budget announcement confirmed TG4 will receive extra funding this year.

Deputy Ó Cuiv has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that an extra €15m would be small money in the context of the money given to RTÉ.

Share story:

Delays in Claregalway this morning due to single vehicle collision

Motorists in Claregalway can expect major delays this morning due to a single vehicle collision on the N83 Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to ...

UHG issues warning to public of long wait times for Emergency Department

University Hospital Galway is warning of very long waiting times for patients attending its Emergency Department. The ED experienced an extremely busy day...

Renewed pressure on Irish Water to address 6-month Boil Water Notice in Loughrea

Irish Water is facing fresh pressure to give clarity to people in Loughrea in relation to the long-running Boil Water Notice for the area. The notice was ...

Plans progressing on Headford Traffic Managment plan and bus shelter

Plans for an improved traffic management plan and a bus shelter in Headford are progressing. The National Transport Authority is prepared to provide fundi...