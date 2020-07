Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is being accused of wasting over 100,000 euro on the Covid-19 information booklet.

Four million copies were sent to every home during the pandemic, in Irish and English.

According to freedom of information figures, it cost nearly 500,000.

An Post delivered the English edition for free, but postage for the Irish version cost over 98,000 euro.

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuiv says taxpayers’ money was wasted…