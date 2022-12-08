Obsolete public phone boxes removed across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s the end of an era – as the last of the obsolete public phone boxes across the city are being removed.

Crews have been removing boxes at Eyre Square, Bridge Street and in Galway’s West End in recent days.

They’ve been described as eye-sores – while Councillor Niall McNelis says they were effectively being used as public toilets.

In recent years, some of the boxes have been replaced with modern open-air kiosks, which combine a pay-phone with a digital screen offering public information.

Councillor McNelis has been speaking to David Nevin.