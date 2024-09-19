Galway Bay FM

19 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Objections to plans for new holiday lodges at Glenlo Abbey Hotel

Share story:
Objections to plans for new holiday lodges at Glenlo Abbey Hotel

Objections have been lodged against plans to build new holiday lodges at the Glenlo Abbey Hotel in Bushypark.

The project would involve the construction of seven detached homes that would front onto the N59, to the right of the existing access gate.

But local submissions question the impact it’ll have on wildlife and fauna, how the scenic views along the road will be affected, and potential traffic hazards.

Several highlight the recent felling of mature trees on the grounds – while one submission questions the exclusion of local snails and barn owls from an environmental report.

County planners are due to make a decision in the coming days.

2460949

Share story:

Water supply disruption for residents in Newcastle until this afternoon

Residents in Newcastle and surrounding areas in the city may experience water outages today. It’s due to a burst water main at Tudor Lawn, Newcastle...

Mountbellew students to take part in agriculture competition in Estonia

Two students from Mountbellew Agricultural College are set to take part in an international competition which begins in Estonia today. Megan McCarthy and ...

Executive Director of Amnesty International to address Galway city gathering

Amnesty International is hosting an event in Galway city tomorrow evening entitled ‘Protect the Protest’. The event which is part of Culture Night fea...

Galway anti-war group call for national boycott against city hotel group's Israel links

An anti-war group in Galway is calling for a national boycott against a city hotel group over its links with Israel. The Galway Alliance Against War is ho...