Objection withdrawn to CPO for lands at Salmon Weir Bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland has withdrawn its objection to Galway City Council’s compulsory purchase order for the lands needed as part of the Salmon Weir pedestrian and cycle bridge proposal.

An Bord Pleanála had received one objection to the CPO from Inland Fisheries Ireland but this has now been withdrawn

An Bord Pleanála has referred the matter back to Galway City Council.

The proposed new footbridge would run parallel to the iconic Salmon Weir Bridge and would provide a safe river crossing for pedestrians and cyclists between the city centre and Galway Cathedral – and onwards to NUI Galway.

It would be a three-span structure, 24 metres downstream from the Salmon Weir Bridge, connecting Goal Road with Newtownsmith.

The need for the crossing has been long identified due to inadequate pedestrian and cyclist facilities on the existing bridge, which has a high volume of pedestrian, cycle and road traffic.

Under the Galway City Transport Strategy, the Salmon Weir Bridge would ultimately become a ‘public transport only bridge crossing’.