Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planned residential development for Claregalway, which was the subject of opposition, can now go ahead.

King Construction Claregalway Limited was originally granted planning permission for the development of 39 homes at Summerfield.

This decision was then appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Riveroaks Residents Association, but that appeal has since been withdrawn.