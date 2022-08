Galway Bay fm newsroom – 18 percent of people who were admitted to hospital last year due to obesity were in the west or northwest.

39 people were seen in the Saolta University Healthcare Group, which includes UHG.

In total, 207 were admitted nationwide, and according to freedom of information figures, almost 60 per cent were male.

26 were children under the age of 16 – while 113 were over 45.